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Trainfest Has United Locomotive Lovers for 90 Years
By Evan Musil,4 days ago
Trainfest has chugged along for decades in Milwaukee, starting as a small regional event before growing into “America’s largest operating model railroad show.” It’s now run by the National Model Railroad Association – itself founded in Milwaukee in 1935 – and is setting its sights on more train displays. Ranging from small to massive and realistic to Lego-built, the carefully crafted scenes are mainly put together by local clubs.