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Measles Cases Near 5000 in 2026 as Flu Season Starts Earlier Than Usual
3 days ago
From expert sources and recent data updates to a look at cases amid the ongoing respiratory virus season, this is an updated look at 2026 measles outbreaks in the US. With 2 months left in 2026, confirmed US measles cases have reached 4852, more than double the 2289 cases reported in all of 2025, according to CDC data.1 The total is the highest since 1991, and it’s still climbing as an early flu season begins to fill clinics and pharmacies.2.