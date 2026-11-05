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Noblesville Boom gear up for second season
By Jessica Todd,4 days ago
The Noblesville Boom, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, is gearing up for its 20th anniversary season and second season in Noblesville. The season began with a youth clinic and open scrimmage at Riverview Health Arena at Innovation Mile in Noblesville Nov. 4. The team’s season opener was Nov. 6 against the Windy City Bulls at NOW Arena. The home opener is against the Iowa Wolves at 7 p.m. Nov. 10.