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Longtime L.A. TV News Anchor, Reporter Harold Greene Dies at 82
4 days ago
Longtime Los Angeles television news anchor and reporter Harold Greene has died at the age of 82. Greene served as the main evening news anchor at ABC 7 from 1982 to 2000. He later joined CBS 2 and KCAL 9, where he continued working until his retirement in 2008. Throughout his distinguished career, Greene earned numerous honors, including multiple Emmy Awards, Golden Mike Awards and Edward R. Murrow Awards. He was also recognized for his contributions to broadcasting with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Greene began his journalism career in the 1970s, working at television stations in San Diego and San Francisco before making his way to Los Angeles. He became a familiar and trusted face to Southern California viewers, covering major stories and helping shape local television news for decades. His career spanned nearly four decades in broadcast journalism.