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After 32 years on Perkins Road, Casual Creations is moving to this new site
By Jordan Arceneaux,4 days ago
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Casual Creations is preparing to relocate its longtime Perkins Road showroom to Airline Highway after purchasing a larger property for $1.8 million, according to a transaction filed recently with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The outdoor furniture retailer recently acquired a roughly 11,000-square-foot building on Airline near Pecue Lane in St.
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