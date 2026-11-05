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ABB Robotics and NVIDIA launch physical AI education program
By Puja Mitra,2 days ago
ABB Robotics has developed an education program with NVIDIA AI technologies focused on physical AI and related skills for industrial applications. In the white paper supporting the program launch, ABB Robotics and NVIDIA note that 53% of companies are building AI fluency while 84% have not redesigned jobs around AI capabilities. The paper outlines the capabilities and learning approaches needed and says that academic institutions, employers, technology organizations and industry bodies may need to work together to build an education framework for physical AI.