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Tallulah Man Convicted of Federal Firearm Charges after a Two-Day Trial
2 days ago
MONROE – The United States Attorney’s Office announced that a federal jury has found Jason P. Peacock, 41, of Tallulah, guilty of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Illegal Possession of a Machinegun after a two‑day trial before United States Chief District Judge Terry A. Doughty. Peacock faces up to 25 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for December 2, 2026, before Judge Doughty.