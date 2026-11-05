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Redditor Saved Video Titled 'Fatal Afton Box Truck Crash' From Virginia 511 Cameras
By Andre Bauer,4 days ago
A Reddit user reportedly saved a video titled Fatal Afton Box Truck Crash, which originated from Virginia 511 traffic cameras. The clip was published Thursday by The Daily Progress, which posted it under the title Fatal Afton Box Truck Crash. The outlet's video post notes that the recording originated from Virginia 511 traffic cameras, the statewide network that monitors highway conditions across the Commonwealth, and that a Reddit user saved the clip.
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