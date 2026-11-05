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Apopka’s Reclaimed-Water Bottleneck Tests a Regional Supply Agreement
By Ashley Johnson,4 days ago
A regional reclaimed-water system can deliver water only as reliably as its receiving and distribution infrastructure allows. In Apopka, that constraint has become central to a dispute with Altamonte Springs over deliveries under a long-term agreement, even as Apopka works on projects intended to expand storage access and move water through its network.