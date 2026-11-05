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Ariana DeBose Fights Across Time in Audible’s ‘Exoplanet’ EUR EXCLUSIVE
By Ny MaGee,3 days ago
The Academy Award winner opens up about recording alone, her character's AI companion and the series' immersive sound. *Ariana DeBose lends her voice to “Exoplanet,” a new Audible Original sci-fi thriller premiering today, Nov. 5. The Academy Award winner stars alongside Anthony Mackie and John Leguizamo as a first officer stranded centuries away from her crew.