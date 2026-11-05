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12 Most Festive Restaurants In The US To Visit During Christmastime
By Jenna Intersimone,3 days ago
For foodies, one of the best parts of the holidays isn't opening gifts. It's chowing down on the real gift that keeps on giving — food. And there's nothing better than indulging in Christmas cheer while being surrounded by twinkling lights, stunning holiday trees, and festive décor. Thankfully, some restaurants throughout the U.S. know to crank up the holiday vibes with over-the-top decorations that put your neighbor's crazy Christmas lights to shame.