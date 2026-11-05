undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jamestown Woman Grabs Child to Dodge Arrest, Now Faces Endangerment Charges
By Felix Trask,4 days ago
Jamestown police say a 23-year-old woman grabbed a child to shield herself from officers trying to arrest her early Tuesday, after they responded to a report of a physical altercation in a backyard on the city's east side. Desiree Barr now faces multiple charges, including endangering the welfare of a child, stemming from the encounter.
3