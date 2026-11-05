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A cooler and breezy Thursday with lake effect for the South Shore
By James McAllister, Fox 21 News,3 days ago
Happy Thursday, Northland! The past number of days have been quite wet with multiple inches of rain falling across the Northland. Parts of northern Minnesota was the wettest with some locations seeing upwards of 4", bringing as much rain as is expected for the entire month of November! As the storm system propagates off to the east, we will see quieter albeit breezier conditions take hold. With the northerly winds, temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and lower 40s for highs. This can also allow for some lake effect snow to spark up along the South Shore later today into the overnight hours, with snow totals to remain very minimal. In the meantime, a high-pressure system will move in over the Northland to bring clearing skies into Friday. This will also allow for overnight temperatures to take a dip with lows in the teens, 20s, and lower 30s.