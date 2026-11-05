undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Two Bryn Mawr Style Stars Look Back at Their Fashion Legacies
By Emily Goulet,4 days ago
Kirna Zabête founder Beth Buccini and Skirt owner Maureen Doron are both celebrating big anniversaries this year. Here, they give us the chic scoop. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Skirt, Maureen Doron’s preppy-cool oasis, while Beth Buccini’s colorful, high-fashion wonderland, Kirna Zabête, celebrates a decade on the Main Line this month. Here, the two very different style stars — whose Bryn Mawr boutiques just happen to be around the corner from each other — offer their takes on what they’ve learned, what they’re buying, and what’s next.