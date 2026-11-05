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Pull the Plug on Technofascism Before It Reboots
2 days ago
Tuesday’s “Blue Wave” was more than a rebuke of United States President Donald Trump. Across the nation, voters made it clear that they reject the tech oligarchy, its vassals in the Trump administration and a MAGA-fied Republican party, as well as the sinister agenda they share and have been trying to impose by brute force for the past two years. Proponents of human rights, liberal democracy and the rule of law are right to celebrate.