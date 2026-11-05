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SpaceX, Tesla stocks tumble as Democratic sweep raises questions on merger prospects, AI build-out
4 days ago
SpaceX (SPCX) and Tesla (TSLA) stocks extended declines on Thursday, each dropping 9% and 10%, respectively. Shares of the Elon Musk-led companies were pounded after Democrats won control of the House and Senate this week, raising concerns over regulatory hurdles for data center buildouts in the US and merger aspirations between the two companies.