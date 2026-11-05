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$65M Requested for Flood Recovery
By Jill Carstens,2 days ago
Governor Jared Polis has requested expedited FEMA funding to help repair the damage caused by the historic flooding in Southcentral Colorado. According to the Pagosa Springs Sun, the request seeks the funding for Archuleta and Rio Grande counties following severe storms that occurred from Oct. 22-25. If approved, the declaration would provide federal assistance to help repair damaged infrastructure and reduce future flood risks.
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