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AppHealthCare and ASTA Receive $150,000 Grant to Explore Potential Bledsoe Creek Greenway in Sparta
By AppHealthCare/Appalachian District Health Department,3 days ago
AppHealthCare and the Alleghany Sparta Trail Association (ASTA) have received a $150,000 grant through the North Carolina State Parks Great Trails State Program to support the planning, design and engineering of a potential greenway along Bledsoe Creek in Sparta. The grant will support an important first step in exploring the...
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