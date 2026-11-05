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Get a Plateful: Pasta Grill Tops Lists for Catering, Dine-In and More This Holiday Season
By AMP Staff,4 days ago
The holidays are fast approaching, and with the prospect of family gatherings, office Christmas parties and other social outings comes one big consideration: food. Luckily, whether you are looking for the best place for dinner with friends, family or coworkers, a special date night or catering any number of festive get-togethers, Pasta Grill has diners more than covered.