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Philly Sheriff pushes back on reports of missing money, abandoned deal
By Hayden Mitman,4 days ago
Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal is no stranger to controversy. Since taking the role in 2020, her office has seen backlash after it used fake ai-generated headlines for positive "news" stories on its website. Concerns were also raised after guns were reported missing from her office, and, most recently, a judge ordered a review of her office's real estate procedures after property buyers complained of delays lasting as long as a year.
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