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Southwick’s Boldyga defeats two challengers, secures reelection
By Cliff Clark,3 days ago
SOUTHWICK – After winning an eighth consecutive term representing the 3rd Hampden District on Tuesday, state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga thanked his supporters. “I’m grateful to the voters for their support and for the opportunity to serve another term. It’s an honor to represent our communities in Boston, and I’ll continue to stand up for the values we share and fight to make Massachusetts a more affordable place to live,” Boldyga, the Republican from Southwick, said in an email.