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VOTE: Do you think Democrats will deliver on their promises while in control of Congress?
By The National News Desk,3 days ago
What factors will influence Democrats' ability to deliver on promises?. Why has Wall Street reacted positively to potential gridlock?. How does legislative stalemate affect business predictability?. Now that the Democrats have control of Congress, do you think they will deliver on their promises? Vote in the poll above or click...