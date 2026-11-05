undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Greg Schiano’s Annual QB Competition Brings Familiar Problem
By Greg Patuto,3 days ago
The Scarlet Knights go into yet another week of uncertainty under center. Greg Schiano has grown to love quarterback competitions. Why name a starter early and let him get comfortable with the offense? Instead, let two similar options battle it out and drag your feet into the late summer. It’s not as though Rutgers has been choosing between two first-round picks each year.
1