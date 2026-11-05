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Domestic Out-Post RTT wants campers to even spend daytime hours inside
By Gaurav Sood,3 days ago
Rooftop tents are designed as an alternative to a complete RV setup. The idea is interesting and convenient when you just need space to sleep and rest. Or, at most, as a hiding site when the weather is rough. You can have the RTT installed all day, but it cannot provide you with the comfort of an RV. The creators in Sweden believe otherwise. No wonder businesses like Thule and now Domestic are working on making RTTs for campers to spend daytime hours inside.