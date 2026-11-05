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Hometown Hotspot: Stellar Con set for Saturday at UMBC
By Alex Parker,4 days ago
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Fans of comics, anime, games, and pop culture are gathering for Stellar Con Saturday, November 7. Stellar Con will take place at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena on the campus of UMBC in Catonsville, offering a full day of cosplay, gaming and special guest appearances. The event aims to bring big convention excitement to a more intimate setting where attendees can meet fellow fans and creators.