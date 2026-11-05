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Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department receives donation of advanced tactical ballistic shield
4 days ago
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department has expressed its gratitude following the donation of a new tactical ballistic shield from a nationwide law enforcement organization. According to the sheriff’s department, the United States Deputy Sheriffs Association (USDSA) donated a Level III ballistic shield to bolster local...
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