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Weekend ramp closure planned for Clark County
4 days ago
CLARK COUNTY – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an upcoming short-term ramp closure on I-65 as part of the Safer Drive 65 project in Clark County. Beginning on or after the evening of Friday, Nov. 6, crews will temporarily close the northbound I-65 exit ramp at Exit 19 (Henryville) to adjoin the northbound inside shoulder and deceleration lane at the exit. This closure is anticipated to last until early morning Monday, Nov. 9, weather permitting.