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Progressives did well nationwide. Not so much in San Francisco
By Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler,3 days ago
A political earthquake shook the nation Tuesday, as lefties in Michigan, Minnesota, and New York capitalized on populist messaging to win over voters. That was not the case in San Francisco, where progressives’ strength was more akin to the rattling of a coffee cup. The weak showing laid bare a city faction that has taken a beating in recent years, raising the need for some soul-searching.