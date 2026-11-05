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Mets International Free Agent Profile: Jyun-Yue Tseng
By Steve Sypa,3 days ago
One of the CPBL’s preeminent relievers has been posted for MLB teams to bid on for his contractual rights. Jyun-Yue Tseng was born on November 7, 2001 in Taichung, Taiwan’s second-largest city behind Taipei. He attended the verbosely named Taichung Municipal Taichung Industrial High School and developed into a standout baseball player, at first as an infielder and later as a pitcher. On July 20, 2020, he was one of 123 amateur players to enter into the CPBL Draft, and the right-hander was one of 48 players who were selected by a professional club, with the Fubon Guardians picking him in the seventh round of the process.