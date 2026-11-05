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Park Rapids Woman Critically Hurt in Highway 29 Crash Near Deer Creek
By Cynthia Yi,4 days ago
A 35-year-old Park Rapids woman is fighting for her life after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 29 near Deer Creek Wednesday morning sent her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while two other people walked away with injuries that were not considered critical. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Spaghetti Road, snarling a rural stretch of Otter Tail County with emergency responders.
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