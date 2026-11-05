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News: Currents Announce 2027 Headlining Tour
By Abir Mahmud,4 days ago
British metalcore unit Currents have announced their upcoming headlining tour for 2027, which will also feature Stick to Your Guns, Dreamwake, Vana, and Vanna. The tour will begin on February 19 in Boston, MA at House of Blues, and conclude on March 21 in Wallingford, CT at The Dome at Oakdale. Currents have also recently signed with Rise Records and will release their new album Our Fates Lie In Tandem on February 12.