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News: The Chats Announce North American Tour
By Julie River,4 days ago
Australian punks The Chats recently announced their album Half Cut, which is due out on March 5, 2027 from Virgin Music Group, and dropped the first single “Off It.” Now they’ve got a North American tour to go with it. Well, technically their Instagram called it a “USA Tour,” but there are actually three Canadian dates on the tour. Chain Whip and Gymshorts are going to be the supporting acts along the way. Check out the full list of dates below.