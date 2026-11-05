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Fresh profiles expand the possibilities of stone-coated steel
3 days ago
New roof profiles and color options are giving contractors more ways to pair the performance of metal with familiar residential designs. For contractors, expanding the metal conversation can start by giving homeowners something familiar. In a recent MetalCast™, Scott Campbell, vice president of sales for IKO Metals, joined Karol Weyman to discuss the evolution of DECRA and how three new stone-coated steel profiles are broadening the design options available to homeowners. DECRA has been sold in the United States since 1987, and Campbell said its history was an important part of bringing the brand together with IKO Metals. Today, DECRA manufacturing is based in Ennis, Texas, following a move from its previous California facility.