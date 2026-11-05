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News: Haywire Share ‘Flex Your Head’ Music Video Filmed During Guerilla Times Square Show
By Colleen Nerney,4 days ago
Boston hardcore act Haywire have officially released a music video for their track “Flex Your Head.” The video was filmed during the band’s infamous impromptu live show in Times Square not long ago, which lasted just a few minutes before being shut down by the NYPD. The video was directed by Luis Hernandez and shot by camera operators Wes Knoll, Anthony Ryan Tripoli, and Stephen Michael Simon, who captured the utter chaos and mayhem of this once-in-a-lifetime performance. Take a look at the video here.