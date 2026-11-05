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Liebherr upgrades MK 88 mobile folding crane
By Alex Dahm Editor, International CranesSpecialized Transport,2 days ago
Interest in the mobile folding construction crane concept is spreading beyond Europe, including into territories where road regulations are stricter than Europe. As a taxi crane, moving between multiple jobs each day, the crane’s roadability is a crucial element. European regulations for heavy goods vehicles travelling on public roads typically demand a maximum axle load of 12 tonnes. Some countries outside Europe have a lower axle load load limit.