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Portland City Council Results – Runoffs and Recounts
By Tony Zeli,3 days ago
The City of Portland has released the unofficial results for local races including who won a runoff for Portland City Council At-Large. In the City of Portland, Susan Collins did not fare well. In fact, her 15% of the vote had her underperforming “Blank” in many of the State House and State Senate races. Meanwhile, Governor-elect Hannah Pingree took well over 80% of the vote in unofficial results. All Democrats running for State House and State Senate received somewhere between 73% and 91% of the vote.
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