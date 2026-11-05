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Payday Aces High Review: Lootin' & Scootin' In VR's Best New Co-Op Shooter
By James Tocchio,3 days ago
The plan was simple: hack a code, crack a vault, lift a priceless quantum computer and get it to the helipad for extraction. We knew the route, we knew our roles. It should've been a cakewalk. But two minutes in, things went south, and sixty seconds later the place was swarming with cops, bullets were flying, and two of our four-player crew were down and bleeding out.