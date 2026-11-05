undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Seahawks News: Someone besides Sam Darnold will start at QB on Sunday
By Terrance Robinson,3 days ago
Pardon me. Sam’s gonna need a minute. Well, the debate about what to do at QB1 for our Seattle Seahawks will have to take a back seat to Sam Darnold’s ribs; and maybe even Drew Lock’s elbow. Tho it seems like the ‘Hawks are gonna get Lock right for the game against the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, there is a chance Jalen Milroe starts. Which would be terribly interesting, considering the unknown trajectory of our beloved squad, Darnold’s contract situation, and questions about the Brian Fleury hire. There’s a lot to discuss. What are yall thinking? Let us know in the comments below. Thanks for being here. Go, ‘Hawks!