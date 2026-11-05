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The Seahawks are living in the worst of both red zone worlds
By Mookie Alexander,3 days ago
Seattle’s red zone offense is bad, and its red zone defense is somehow worse. The Seattle Seahawks are 4-4, just lost by 17 points to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, yet still have a +26 point differential. Turnovers have obviously been a huge factor in three of their four defeats, but a season-long issue for Seattle’s offense and defense has been seemingly unshakeable.