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Open Enrollment Underway As Oregon Launches Explore Health
4 days ago
Open Enrollment for 2027 health coverage is now underway, and people in Oregon have a new place to shop for health insurance: Explore Health. Explore Health, Oregon’s new state-based health insurance marketplace, officially launched Nov. 1. It replaces the federal platform HealthCare.gov as the place for people in Oregon to shop for private health coverage, find out if they can get financial help, and enroll in a health plan.