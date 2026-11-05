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Experience the Magic of Christmas in Atlantic
3 days ago
Known for its spectacular holiday displays, downtown Atlantic shines bright each year with nearly 200,000 lights spanning six blocks. Twinkling streets, festive storefronts, and a full calendar of holiday activities create a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie. This year, everyone can look forward to the familiar traditions that make Christmas in Atlantic so special, along with a few new surprises.