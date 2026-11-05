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High Court Nullifies Leadership Structure Of African Democratic Congress
By Hassan Umar Shallpella (Regional Correspondent),3 days ago
A Federal High Court in Abuja has nullified the leadership structure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), including its processes producing Atiku Abubakar as candidate. Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgment delivered on Thursday, also nullified the emergence of former Senate President David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and others as national officers of the party.
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