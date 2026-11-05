undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Circa’s “Duck Pond” Soars and Excites at The Soraya
By Brian Fretté,3 days ago
“Circa” is a contemporary circus company based in Brisbane, Australia mixing choreography, humor, theatricality and inventive dramaturgy to create shows and experiences entirely unique. Although “Duck Pond” had at its’ core two well known fables, “Swan Lake” and “The Ugly Duckling”, the journey through the mash-up of these two stories was singular and arresting. Combining circus skills in tumbling, aerial, acrobatics and dance the ensemble brings each character to vivid life and new heights of heroism. They fly, they fall, they soar and excite, all while following a crooked pathway to the surprising end of both stories.