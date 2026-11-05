undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nigerian Army Rewards Soldier With N500K for Rejecting Kidnapper’s Bribe
By Hassan Umar Shallpella (Regional Correspondent),3 days ago
Honesty and integrity pays as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace (OPEP), Major General Maxwell Dangana, on Wednesday, rewarded a soldier, Private Utim Terwase, with N500,000 for rejecting a bribe offered by a suspected kidnapper. Terwase apprehended the suspect,...