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VOTE: Do you think Democrats will deliver on their promises while in control of Congress?
By The National News Desk,3 days ago
What role did Hakeem Jeffries play in the Democratic strategy?. How does divided government impact Wall Street stock performance?. Why do legislative stalemates create business predictability?. Now that the Democrats have control of Congress, do you think they will deliver on their promises? Vote in the poll above or click...