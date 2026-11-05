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Maru Cafe Opens in Glenmoore With Gluten-Free Doughnuts, Korean Fried Chicken
By Michael Vyskocil,3 days ago
Maru opened in late August in Ludwig's Corner, Glenmoore, converting Collective Coffee & Bakery into an all-day cafe with gluten-free doughnuts and Korean-inspired fare. The name Maru reflects a gathering space in a Korean home, highlighting the communal nature of meals. According to a Philadelphia Inquirer report, the kitchen is...