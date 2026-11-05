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ASG passes resolutions on eating disorder prevention and GPA issues for law students
3 days ago
The Associated Student Government (ASG) revisited a resolution regarding eating disorder prevention at the Nov. 4 meeting. Senator Preston Brooks, who proposed the legislation, said he looked further into Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations to see what administrative boundaries would apply to Miami University. “Restaurants with over 20 locations...