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Three National Judicial Officers Suspended Over Alleged Misconduct
By Hassan Umar Shallpella (Regional Correspondent),3 days ago
The National Judicial Council, NJC, has suspended three judicial officers for one year without pay and cautioned eight others over alleged misconduct, including unlawful detention of litigants, abuse of judicial authority, and violations of due process. The affected judicial officers are Justice Hannatu Mohammed Kabir of the Nasarawa State High...