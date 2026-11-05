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‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Season 2 Release Date Is January 19, 2027, as Mizu Heads to London
By Emma Loggins,3 days ago
Netflix finally gave Mizu a date. The Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 release date is Tuesday, January 19, 2027, and Netflix announced it on November 3, 2026, exactly three years after Blue Eye Samurai premiered on November 3, 2023. All six new episodes are coming, and the story picks up right where Season 1 left her, sailing for London.