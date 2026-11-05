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Riverside Volleyball Takes loss to Hinton
By Clayton Wollner,2 days ago
The Riverside Bulldogs season will come to an end after taking a loss to the Hinton Blackhawks 3-1 in the semi final of the state tournament. The first set of the match went back and forth as neither team could go on a run. It was around the 14th point that the Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the Blackhawks as they took the first set 25-19. It was all Hinton in the second set as they showed the Bulldogs why they were the #1 ranked team at state as the Blackhawks take set 2 25-10. The Bulldogs turned things around in the 3rd set as they played more aggressively as it worked out in their favor. The Bulldogs took set 3 25-13. The fourth set started off like the first set till Hinton starting pulling away taking set 4, 25-17. The three seniors on the team played their absolute best as Sydney Sommers led the team in kills with 13. Lilli Reed led the team in blocks and aces. Reed had 4 blocks and 3 aces. Sophia Fenner led the team with 33 digs. Junior Ashley Kelley also played a great game as she led the team with 27 assists. The Bulldogs season comes to an end with only one loss on the season.